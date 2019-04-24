CORSAIR’s K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard gets $40 discount to $80 shipped, more

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, Corsair direct and Newegg. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention from back in November and is one of the lowest prices it has been overall. CORSAIR’s K68 fits the bill of a gamer’s perfect peripheral thanks to various macro keys, Cherry MX mechanical gaming key switches, water-resistance and more. Plus with RGB backlighting, this keyboard looks the part as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 199 shoppers. Head below for more.

Newegg is getting in on the discounts as well, offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB MK.2 Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Having originally retailed at $170, it’s more recently sold for around $130 or so. That’s still good for a 23% discount and beats our previous mention by $18. With Cherry MX Low Profile key switches, this keyboard also features per-key RGB backlighting with dynamic lighting support. Plus for added comfort, you’ll find a wrist mount. This option is great for those who spend all day typing, but also like to get their game on. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 490 gamers.

And in case you missed it, right now you can save 50% on Corsair’s Gaming MM200 Gaming Mouse Pad at $5 shipped, plus more from $12.

CORSAIR K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this stunning CORSAIR keyboard. The RGB back-lighting allows for virtually unlimited customization, and the CHERRY MX key switches lets you play outdoors or indoors thanks to the IP32 water and dust resistance. This CORSAIR keyboard has program macro keys and multimedia controls to keep you in the game.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!