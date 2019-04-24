Diesel’s 48mm Hybrid Smartwatch delivers style and 6 month battery life for $115 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Diesel Mega Chief 48mm Hybrid Smartwatch for $114.99 shipped. That’s 50% off the going rate found at retailers like Macy’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by around $10. Like Diesel’s other watches, this offering sports a striking design that clearly stands out from its competition. Built-in smart functionality is compatible with Android and iOS, and battery life is made to last up to six months. Ratings are still rolling in, but Diesel watches are well-rated.

Looking for something with a similar look to Apple Watch? The Amazfit Bip is $70 and bears a striking resemblance. It offers up to 30-day battery life, heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and much more. Notification support allows you to get alerts for things like text messages and social media.

Diesel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Add high-tech style with signature Diesel flair to any look with the Diesel On Mega Chief hybrid smartwatch. A stainless steel case is paired with a black leather strap and a black sunray dial with applied silver indexes and white printed tracking

Track your activity using the sub-disc on the dial, so you’ll know the second you’ve reached goal and you can reward yourself later. The sleep tracker will help you recount your light, restful and awake time

Receive alerts on your watch so you never miss a call from your boss. Use the link function to play or pause music, hit next/previous track, snag a photo or ring your phone.

