Drobo 5C sports USB-C and 5 bays, making it an excellent MacBook companion: $288 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Drobo 5C USB-C DAS for $288 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $42 off the sale price at Best Buy and is the lowest we’ve seen from Amazon. With support for USB-C, Drobo 5C is ready to connect to your MacBook. It has 5 bays and supports a 64TB volume size, allowing you to grow your storage capacity over time. Upgrading is a cinch considering that hot-swapping is supported. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

If you don’t have any HDDs lying around, grab a WD Red 2TB NAS Hard Drive for $75 to get started. It supports a massive 180TB annual workload rate, giving you enough headroom to move 500GB each day. A 3-year warranty provides peace of mind and helps ensure that unexpected failures are covered for quite a while. Oh, and be sure to swing by our storage post from earlier to see if there’s something in there that will better suit your needs.

Drobo 5C USB-C DAS features:

1 x USB 3.0 port, Type-C. Includes USB 3.0, Type-A to Type-C Cable

Holds up to 5 x 3.5-Inch SATA HDDs. Supports a 64TB volume size

Scalable desktop storage array. Expandable by adding drives or hot-swapping drives with larger ones

Battery-backed memory to protect against power interruptions making the 5C ideal for storing and backing up your data on a Mac or Windows based laptop or PC

