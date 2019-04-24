Monitor your home from afar w/ this waterproof HD Wi-Fi security camera: $40 (Reg. $60)

- Apr. 24th 2019 2:57 pm ET

EZVIZ Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $60, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With built-in waterproofing, the only thing this camera needs is power to let you keep an eye on your property from afar. Plus, there’s a built-in light and siren to deter would-be thieves when you catch them in the act. Rated 4/5 stars.

The Wyze Cam is a great alternative for those looking for a 1080p indoor option. It’s just over $25 shipped at Amazon and though it’s not waterproof, it’s a great option to keep an eye on dryer parts of your house.

EZVIZ Outdoor Security Camera features:

The camera stands ready 24/7 watching over the important areas of your home. Once motion is detected, recording begins automatically and a notification is sent directly to your mobile device. Upon detection, the camera activates a loud siren and strobe light to scare off intruders. You can turn on/off the siren and light seperately.

