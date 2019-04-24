This folding knife camouflages itself as a key: $8 Prime shipped (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the SOG Key Folding Knife for $7.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Whether you’re opening boxes, cutting a zip tie, or fighting with a bag that just won’t tear, this handy knife will help get the job done. Unlike most knives, you don’t need to remember to carry this one. Simply add it to your keyring and you’ll be good to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something more traditional? This $7 Folding Knife should do the trick. It’s spring-assisted, sports a stainless steel blade, and has a lanyard hole at the end which makes it an easy knife to keep with you.

SOG Key Folding Knife features:

The SOG Specialty Knives & Tools KEY102-CP Key-Knife key chain tool conceals a compact blade in the size of a standard house key so you are always prepared for opening boxes, cutting threads, cleaning fingers and any little task that may come up. Made 5Cr13MoV stainless steel, the 1.5-inch straight edge, folding blade has a drop point shape that sharpens easily and makes quick work of any task. This knife features a Lockback to provide additional safety while the knife’s being used in the open position. The key replica handle has a brass finish and is made of a high strength stainless steel that’s shaped like a house key.

