Score Frye, Cole Haan, Fossil & more from $25 during Hautelook’s Leather Accessories Sale

Hautelook’s Men’s Leather Accessories Sale offers up to 60% off Frye, Cole Haan, Fossil and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. Update your wallet with the Fossil Niles Leather Option that’s currently 50% off for $25. This wallet is great for everyday and its sleek leather exterior will fit smoothly in your back pocket. It also features seven credit card slots and as well as an RFID protection barrier.

However, if you’re looking for a work bag, the Cole Haan Leather Messenger is a wonderful option. Originally this messenger bag was priced at $450; however, during the sale you can find it for $270. This bag can easily fit your 13-inch MacBook and it also has two card slots for convenience.

Our top picks for men include:

