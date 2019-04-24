Hyperkin’s Duke Wired Controller brings nostalgia to your Xbox One for $50.50 shipped (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox One in Black for $50.32 shipped. Also available for $1 more at GameStop. Normally selling for $70 at retailers like Hyperkin direct and Microsoft, that’s good for a 29% discount and is the best we’ve seen in months. Hyperkin’s controller harks back to the original Xbox controller, managing to bring all of its retro goodness to the Xbox One. It also works with PC and features precision analog triggers, bumpers, a 3.5 mm headset jack and nine-foot detachable USB cable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re looking to bring the same nostalgic aesthetic directly to your Xbox One, then you’ll definitely love Controller Gear’s officially-licensed Console Skin. Comprised of a 3M decals, it makes your Xbox One look just like Microsoft’s original console.

Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller features:

Hyperkin has recreated the original Xbox controller aka ‘Duke’ as an officially Xbox controller, compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PCs. The Hyperkin Duke for Xbox One – Wired Controller features the original Xbox startup screen animated inside the Xbox Button, precision analog triggers, bumpers, a 3.5 mm headset jack, a 9 ft. detachable USB cable, and the return of the Black (RB) and White (LB) buttons. The Hyperkin Duke is big, buff, and ready for action.

