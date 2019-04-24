Jackery’s 500Wh Portable Generator returns to a low of $400 shipped (Reg. $579)

Jackery (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500Wh Portable Generator for $399.99 shipped. That’s $179 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re headed camping or simply want to have a backup battery for when the power goes out, look no further. This massive portable generator is capable of running full size devices like TVs, mini fridges, and CPAP machines for several hours. Outputs include AC outlet, dual 5V/2.1A USB, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need a ton of power while on-the-go, perhaps you’ll be happy with Heloideo’s 10000mAh Power Bank at $40. I’ve owned one of these for about a year now and use it non-stop. Its selling point is that it sports built-in charging cables for USB-C, Lightning, and microUSB. It can also be plugged directly into the wall, allowing you to ditch cables while mobile.

Jackery 500Wh Portable Generator features:

High Capacity CPAP Battery Backup Powerpro 500: With 500 watt-hour huge capacity, Jackery Powerpro 500Wh can power a CPAP 9+hours after a full charge

Quiet power for CPAP: Powerpro 500 is equipped with a lithium battery pack-no fumes, no clanging, and no fuel needed; equipped with a marvelous 110V Continuous 300W, 500W surge pure-sine wave inverter AC Outle, no noise, very quiet

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!