Enjoy moister air w/ a 5.5L humidifier for $91 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $120)

Amazon offers the LEVOIT 5.5L Humidifier for $91.19 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $120, this is within a few bucks of its all-time low and is the best available. If you live in a dryer climate, this is a must-have household essential. Humidity in our homes can play a big part in alleviating allergies or dry eyes and noses. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If a smaller humidifier would do you good, check out the InnoGear 4L Cool Mist model at $38 shipped. It’s not quite as robust as the above LEVOIT, but it’s a great alternative for more compact apartments or offices.

LEVOIT 5.5L Humidifier features:

Warm & Cool Mist Functions: The gentle, warm mist provided by humidifiers is known to deter growth of harmful bacteria, dust mites, and mold; and relieves cough, irritated nasal passages, and throat. Cool mist keeps nasal passages, sinuses, and skin hydrated in hot, dry weather

