Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns at up to 50% off: Cole Haan, Vineyard Vines, more

Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns featuring top brands at up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Vineyard Vines Lakeshort Pullover that’s available for $90, which is down from its original rate of $125. This pullover can be worn year-round and its blue color options are great for spring and summer. You can style it with jeans, shorts, or khakis alike and its breathable material will keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Madewell The Frances Loafers are stunning and will dress up a pair of shorts, jeans or a dress. Originally priced at $148, during the sale they are marked down to $120. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for women include:

