Samsonite’s high-end 3-piece Centric Spinner Luggage Set drops to $229 shipped (Save $70)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite 3-piece Centric Hardside Spinner Luggage Set for $229. Matched at BuyDig. That’s $70 off the going rate found at retailers like eBags and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This luggage set delivers scratch resistance that is made to keep your luggage looking great for years to come. Each piece has four spinner wheels that allow you to turn in any direction without having to put up a fight. You’ll also benefit from expansion on every size, providing extra space for stuff you decide to bring home with you. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

Spend 40% less when you opt for Amazon’s Hardside Set at $132. Like Samsonite’s, you’ll get three sizes that all sport spinner wheels. Going this route means you’ll forfeit high-end scratch resistance and a more stylish appearance.

Samsonite 3-pc. Centric Luggage Set features:

SCRATCH-RESISTANT twill texture, keeping cases beautiful trip after trip

LIGHTWEIGHT aluminum tubes

SPINNER WHEELS for effortless mobility, re-engineered lightweight

FULL-ZIP INTERIOR DIVIDER and cross straps for increased packing organization

EXPANDS 1.5″ for added packing capacity

