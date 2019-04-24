Take your hoops game to the pool w/ Swimline’s Shootball Inflatable Toy for $20 (Reg. $35+)

Amazon offers the Swimline Giant Shootball Basketball Swimming Pool Game Toy for $19.99 Prime shipped. Note: it’ll be in stock to ship on April 27th. Also at Walmart with pickup where available. Regularly $35, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. For further comparison, it’s closer to $50 at Home Depot. Take your basketball game from the blacktop to the water with this floating hoop. It measures 45 inches tall and 36 inches wide. A ball is included. More than 50% of reviewers give it 5 stars.

Another fun water sport you can enjoy is COOP Hydro Lacrosse for only $10. It includes six lacrosse sticks and three balls. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Swimline Giant Shootball Basketball Pool Toy:

Your kids will have hours of fun with this unique floating game. Giant 45-inch tall inflatable has great basketball action and multi ports for multiple shooters. Made of heavy gauge vinyl, giant shootball comes with 1 ball. Giant shootball measures 36-inch w by 45-inch h.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!