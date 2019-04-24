The Targus Voyager II Backpack fits any MacBook and sports a food compartment: $90 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Targus Voyager II Backpack (TSB953GL) for $89.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Targus and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. A hideaway rain cover, food storage compartment, and an umbrella pocket easily make this backpack stand out from its competition. You’ll also benefit from having enough space for a 17-inch laptop and tablet, making it a great fit for those carrying a MacBook Pro and iPad. Thick padding makes the laptop and tablet area able to absorb shocks and help protect your investments. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can spend less if you’re willing to ditch the rain cover and food storage compartment. Amazon’s Laptop Backpack is $30 and ready to hold a 17-inch notebook. A plethora of organizational compartments will help you keep all of your gear organized.

Targus Voyager II Backpack features:

Well-padded shock-absorbing laptop and tablet compartment

Trolley strap easily attaches to rolling luggage

Protective hideaway rain cover helps keep your backpack dry

Wide, comfortable shoulder straps contour to your body

Quick-access soft-lined pocket ideal for phone or glasses

Large insulated food-storage compartment to take your lunch

Two side water bottle/umbrella pockets

