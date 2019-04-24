Command 4 devices in your home w/ this multi-pack of smart plugs for less than $7 each

Shihong US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of TECKIN Mini Smart Plugs for $27.19 shipped when you use the code XR2D2Q34 at checkout. This is 20% off the going rate and is the best available. These plugs are great for automating your home, like turning on or off your coffee maker, lamp, or even just a quick reboot of your Wi-Fi router when it starts to go haywire. They’re compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, so you can use your favorite digital helper to command your home’s electronics. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you want to save some cash and command fewer outlets, check out this 2-pack of iDevices Smart Plugs for $18 Prime shipped when the code SMART1799 is used at checkout. Though you’re paying more per plug ($9 each vs less than $7 each), this is a great kit for those who only have a few devices to smarten up and want to save some cash.

TECKIN Mini Smart Plug features:

Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the FREE APP Smart Life as long as there is a network. Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!