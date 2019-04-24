The Memo Box Mini helps you keep track of medication intake for $35 (Orig. $50)

For most people, taking pills is an unfortunate yet inevitable part of life. Whether you’re taking medications to manage pain or simply want to step up your vitamin intake, pills have become an indispensable part of our lives. But it’s not easy to keep track of everything you need to take each day, and missed or doubled doses can have life-threatening consequences. That’s why the Memo Box Mini: Smart Pill Box helps you keep track of your intake by working in tandem with an easy-to-use app, and it’s currently available for 30% off at just $34.99 (Orig. $50).

Don’t let its small size fool you. This ultra-portable pill case will help you stay on top of your pills by monitoring your intake in real-time and customizing pill reminders for different days of the week.

It works with a simple app to ensure that you don’t miss or double a dose, and there’s even a location tracking feature so you’ll be able to track down your pills if you’ve misplaced them around the house.

This smart box even uses an energy-saving algorithm that allows it to last for an entire month on a single charge.

Never miss or double a pill dose again. The Memo Box Mini: Smart Pill Box is available for 30% off at just $34.99 for a limited time.

