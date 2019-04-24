Add the Deluxe Edition Undisputed Street Fighter book to your shelf for $45 (Reg. $65)

Amazon offers the Undisputed Street Fighter Deluxe Edition: A 30th Anniversary Retrospective Hardcover Book for $44.82 shipped. That’s down from the original $99 price tag, $65 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The Deluxe Edition includes unique matte cover art, a ribbon bookmark, glossy die-cut slipcase and a “high-quality folded sleeve” that contains three original artwork prints and a folded paper model. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A perfect pair with the Street Fighter retrospective is the Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years. For around $20 you can bring home the definitive Nintendo-inspired Super Mario encyclopedia that’s jam-packed with details from the game’s history.

Undisputed Street Fighter Deluxe Edition features:

Since its inception 30 years ago, the Street Fighter™ video game series from Capcom has thrived based on a lethal combination of innovation, style and technique. From first-of-their-kind advances such as selectable characters and secret combo moves, to imagination-capturing characters such as Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma, Street Fighter has stayed a step ahead of the competition en route to becoming one of the most enduring and influential franchises in video game history. Undisputed Street Fighter™ features in-depth interviews and exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks into the making of the Street Fighter games, and the iconic art, design, and imagery from across the Street Fighter universe.

