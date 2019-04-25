All-Clad cookware is on sale today at new Amazon all-time lows from $154

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers All-Clad Cookware and Fry Pan Sets from $154 shipped. Our top pick is the D3 7-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $349.96. That’s down from the usual $500 price tag and the best offer we can find as well as a new Amazon all-time low. This kit includes seven pieces, and is made of 3-ply bonded stainless steel with an aluminum core. Oven and broiler safe to 600-degrees. Ships with a 10-Inch fry pan, a 3-Quart covered sauce pan, a 3-Quart covered sauté pan, and an 8-Quart covered stockpot. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.
You’ll find various other sets in today’s Gold Box, including an 8-piece non-stick bundle for $237.96, which is down from the regular $300 price tag. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.
All-Clad Cookware and Fry Pan Sets feature:
- 3-ply bonded construction consists of durable stainless steel encapsulating an aluminum core for even heating throughout
- Highly polished cooking surface with starburst finish offers stick resistance and easy maintenance, plus won’t react with food
- Contoured stainless-steel handles permanently secured with stainless-steel rivets; capacity etched on base; flat stainless-steel lids
- Oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees F (without lids)
- induction compatible
- Set 10-Inch fry pan, a 3-Quart covered sauce pan, a 3-Quart covered sauté pan, and an 8-Quart covered stockpot
