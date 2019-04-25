Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Unblock Container, Beholder, Learn French, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Unblock Container, Beholder, Learn French, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Learn French Mosalingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magnifier with Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPhone: Translator!!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPhone: Smart Translator!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPhone: Just Talk!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPhone: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPhone: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPhone: Translator Pro!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPad: Active HD!: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPad: Speech Recogniser HD: FREE (Reg. $9)

iPad: Translator HD!!: FREE (Reg. $9)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 3D Papercraft: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Planescape Torment: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $14 (Reg. $20)

