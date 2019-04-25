Clean your carpets with a top-rated Bissell PowerLifter Shampooer for $60 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Bissell PowerLifter PowerBrush Upright Carpet Cleaner and Shampooer for $59.99 shipped. That’s down $40 from the regular going rate at retailers like Walmart and a new Amazon all-time low. Need to clean those carpets? This Bissell will certainly do the trick. It features everything you need to ensure your floors are looking good. Features an 11-inch 4-row design that promises to “scrub and lift away dirt and stains that a vacuum can’t get.” Includes a removable nozzle, lint screen, built in measuring cup, 8 oz. trial sized formula and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars by 3,000 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab some Bissell Carpet Shampoo. This #1 best-seller promises to deliver “unbeatable” performance to get your carpet looking its best. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

Bissell PowerLifter Carpet Shampooer features:

Full-Size Carpet Cleaner with 4-row dual rotating DirtLifter PowerBrushes; Cleaning Path Width: 11inches

The rotating brush scrubs and lifts away dirt and stains that a vacuum can’t get

2-in-1 water tank for easy filling and easy emptying; Cleaning Path Width: 11inches

Removes deep-down dirt and stains using hot tap water and carpet formula. Power Rating : 6.25 amps

Includes a removable nozzle, lint screen, built in measuring cup, 8 oz. trial sized formula and a 1-Year Warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!