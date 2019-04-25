Cole Haan’s The Semi-Annual Event is live with an extra 30% off sitewide + free shipping

For a limited time only, Cole Haan is having its Semi-Annual Event that’s offering an extra 30% off select shoes for men and women. Discount is applied at checkout. Even better, receive free shipping on all orders. Freshen up your kicks with the men’s ZEROGRAND Stitchlite All-Day Trainers. These shoes were originally priced at $220; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $154. From the office to the gym, this style is extremely versatile. They’re cushioned for added comfort and feature luxurious leather details. Plus, they’re lightweight and flexible for a natural stride. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!