Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is a must-have pampering essential: $224 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

Dyson’s official eBay storefront is offering its Supersonic Hair Dryer for $223.99 shipped in refurbished condition when you use the code JUMP2DYSON at checkout. Originally $399, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. The Supersonic Hair Dryer features four heat settings, allowing you to dial it in perfectly to get the best results. Plus, with no blades, there’s no way to get your fingers, hair, or anything else caught. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 12-month warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget that you can still save big on Dyson’s other products with deals on its HP01 Pure Hot + Cool at $160 and more.

If you’re just looking for an easier way to finish up after a shower, the Conair 1875 Watt Full Size Pro Hair Dryer with Ionic Conditioning is a great alternative. At $20.50 Prime shipped, it’s much more budget-friendly than the above

Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer features:

Air temperature is measured 20 times every second, keeping the temperature under control

Drying shouldn’t take forever. For fast drying, you need a controlled, high-velocity airflow.

We’ve turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle

4 heat settings, 3 airflow settings, a cold shot, ionizer, a removable filter at the bottom of the dryer that notifies you when it needs to be cleaned, a professional-length nine-feet power cord and a two-year warranty on parts and labor

Smoothing nozzle, Styling concentrator, and Diffuser + Non-slip mat & Storage hanger.

Dyson’s Digital V9 Motor at the heart of their new Supersonic Hair Dryer spinning at 10,000 RPM and ONE INAUDIBLE Frequency

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!