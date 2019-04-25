Learn all about your dog thanks to the Embark DNA Test Kit for $129 (Reg. $189, today only)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Embark Vet (96% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers its Dog DNA Test Kit for $129 shipped. It otherwise goes for $189, which is what it fetches at Chewy. Today’s deal ties a mention from right after Cyber Monday as the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Not only will you find out what your dog is made of, you’ll also discover genetic diseases or drug allergies your pooch may be prone to so you can give them the best care possible. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Meanwhile, if you want to learn where you came from, the AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity Kit is now $69. That’s a $30 drop from the regular price. This test can trace your roots back to over 500 global regions. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Embark Dog DNA Kit:

BREED DISCOVERY: With a simple cheek swab, Embark uses the most accurate breed identification scientifically possible. The Embark Dog DNA Test Kit tests for over 250 dog breeds, even wolf, coyote, and village dog ancestry.

FAMILY TREE & ANCESTRY: The Embark Dog DNA Test will tell you your dog’s family tree all the way back to great-grandparents. Embark also shows other dogs of similar breed mix to your pup. You can explore their profiles and photos and see how much they resemble your dog.

HEALTHY AGING: Embark tests for over 160 diseases. With our comprehensive genetic testing, you can better plan for healthy aging, with information on everything from genetic diseases to drug sensitivities. Keep your dog healthy longer by testing for genetic diseases that occur later in life including glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy, three of the most common adult-onset diseases in dogs.

