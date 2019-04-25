Always wanted to fly a drone? This $25 shipped model offers stabilization & is a great starting point

- Apr. 25th 2019 7:24 pm ET

0

Holy Stone (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HS170 Mini Drone for $25.19 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code BXDMJ4UT at checkout. Normally over $35, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in over a year and is the best available. With 6-axis stabilization, you’ll enjoy easy flight every time This is the perfect starter drone for those who are interested in learning but don’t want to spend hundreds on a DJI model. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

Since you only get 8 minutes of flight time per battery, be sure to pick up an extra two for just $13 Prime shipped. This will give you an extra 16 minutes of enjoyment and is a great way to spend your savings.

Holy Stone HS170 Mini Drone features:

  • HEADLESS SECURITY SYSTEM Enables players of any level to fly the drone easily
  • 2.4GHz Technology Adopted for Anti-Interference
  • More Stable and Flexible with 6-Axis Gyro Stabilization System
  • Good Performance of Wind-Resistant Control Range: About 30-50 Meters
  • Flight Time: About 6-8 minutes Charging Time: About 45-60 minutes (Under currents input 0.5A-1A)

