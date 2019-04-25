Snag HP’s all-metal 500GB Pro SSD for $58 (Reg. $75), Crucial 240GB $30, more

- Apr. 25th 2019 4:50 pm ET

$58
Amazon is offering the HP S700 Pro 512GB 2.5-inch Internal SSD for $57.99 shipped. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. With read and write speeds that top 500MB/s, HP’s Pro SSD ensures significant speed improvements when compared to traditional HDDs. An all-metal design gives it a high-end look and feel that clearly differentiates it from its peers. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more SSDs on sale.

More SSD deals:

HP S700 Pro 512GB SSD features:

  • New 3D NAND Technology and advanced wear balancing algorithm for higher durability @0.5 Drive Writes Per Day
  • Up to 512MB DRAM Cache for better multi-tasking and durability
  • Higher Order LDPC Error Correction for high speed parallel decoding and real time error correction to ensure data integrity and security
  • All Metal Body – heat dissipation and durability in a PC environment

