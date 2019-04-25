Optoma’s Full HD Projector sports two HDMI ports and a bright image for $469 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Optoma Full HD Projector (WU334) for $469 shipped. Regularly fetching $579 at Amazon and Adorama, today’s deal is $110 off, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. This projector supports up to a 1920 x 1200 resolution, making it a budget-friendly alternative for those willing to pass on UHD for the time being. 3,600 lumens of brightness ensures that the image that will look great in dim and well-lit environments. The lamp life is made to last 15,000 hours, providing you with years of entertainment. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Give your new projector some smarts with a $50 Fire TV Stick 4K. Even though the projector above doesn’t support 4K, you’ll be happy you chose it as this version is the fastest that Amazon offers. I recently switched away from Apple TVs in favor of these and am thrilled with the remote upgrade and how inexpensive they are in comparison.

Optoma Full HD Projector (WU334) features:

HIGH RESOLUTION WUXGA 1920×1200 projection with 3600 lumens and 20, 000: 1 contrast ratio. Bright and vivid colors and deep blacks bring your presentations alive.

WIRELESS IMAGE MIRRORING with optional HDCast Pro. Enables wireless mirroring and streaming from PC, Mac, Chromebook and Android, iPhone and iPad.

MINIMAL MAINTENANCE with super long 15,000 hour lamp life. Many years of worry free projection. Extremely high price-performance value.

POWERFUL 10 watt speaker enhances presentations and video with crisp and clear sound. Loud enough to be used without external speakers.

