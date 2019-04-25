Start your electronics repair career w/ these precision screwdriver kits from just $11

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $11.19 Prime shipped when you use the code HA75WHORZA at checkout. This is 25% off the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. With this kit, you’ll be able to repair smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers, and more for your family and friends. Also, whether something of yours breaks around the house, or you’re ready to build that next gaming PC, this is a great tool set to have on hand. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you want individual drivers instead of just bits, check out this Tacklife 12-piece Precision Screwdriver Set for $11 Prime shipped when you use the code 3KGK4L2S at checkout. normally closer to $20, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This is a great kit for those who prefer to have larger drivers with smaller tips on them instead of tiny easy-to-lose interchangeable heads. Rated 4/5 stars.

ORIA 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Updated magnetic bits made by high-grade S2 steel which is much harder and durable than CRV steel

Aluminum alloy handle with anodic oxidation process and special anti-slip treatment, turn cap design

With magnetic design, which makes it much more easy to use

Aluminum alloy storage box has slim & compact body size, smooth arc edge to give you comfortable grip

24 S2 steel screwdriver bits include U shaped: 2.6, Triangle: 2.0, Mainboard Phillips: 1.5, Tri-wing: Y0.8/Y2.5, Pentagon: 0.8/1.5/2.0, Slotted: 1.5/2.0/2.5, Phillips: 1.0/1.5/2.0, Hex：H1.3/H1.5/H2.0, Torx: T2/T3/T4/T5/T6/T7/T8

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!