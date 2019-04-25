Polk Audio’s MagniFi One 240W Bluetooth Sound Bar is now 50% off, down to $150 shipped

Adorama offers the Polk Audio MagniFi One 240W Dialogue-Enhancing Sound Bar with Subwoofer for $149.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300 at retailers like Polk direct, that’s good for an over 50% discount and comes within $1 of our previous mention. For comparison, today’s offer is $20 under the Amazon all-time low. One of the highlights of Polk Audio’s MagniFi One is that its 240W speaker array is tuned for vocal intelligibility thanks to the VoiceAdjust feature. It also touts Dolby Digital 5.1 and 2.0 decoding, Bluetooth connectivity and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 150 customers.

If you don’t particularly need the added subwoofer and are looking to save a bit more, then consider picking up AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar at $68.50 instead. It isn’t as feature-rich as Polk’s option, but it’s definitely a notable budget-conscious purchase.

Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar features:

At 2 inches tall, the MagniFi One home theater sound bar system with Voice Adjust Technology delivers room-filling surround sound while the wireless subwoofer offers deep bass you can feel. It takes minutes to set up and there’s no more clutter, cables, or installation hassles. Plus, patented Voice Adjust technology lets you hear every word clearly regardless of volume levels. Ditch the tiny, poor-sounding speakers in you TV and upgrade to the rich, enveloping sound of MagniFi One. Features two 3 inches x 1 inches full range drivers, optical, analog (3.5 millimeters input jacks) and Bluetooth (wireless) inputs, and Dolby Digital 5.1 and 2.0 decoding.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!