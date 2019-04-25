This 800-page hardcover Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie book is down to $112 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is currently offering the hardcover edition of Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie for $112 shipped. Originally retailing for $250, it still fetches as much at retailers like Barnes & Noble. More recently, we’ve seen it sell for around $170 or so, with today’s offer dropping the price to a new all-time low. Any big Star Wars fan knows of Ralph McQuarrie’s influence over a galaxy far, far away. This book is filled 800 pages of highly-detailed artwork, conceptual paintings, storyboards and so much more. If you love Star Wars, then it’s a must-have for your collection. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Another great way to show off your Star Wars fandom is with Hasbro’s line of Black Series figures. They’re some of the more detailed collectibles out there. I personally can recommend this pack of three Black Series Episode IV Astromech Droids, which have been hanging out on my desk since the holiday season.

Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie synopsis:

Ralph McQuarrie is the most iconic artist in the history of Star Wars. He worked hand-in-hand with George Lucas to help establish the saga’s visual aesthetic, its inimitable look and feel. Beyond designing Darth Vader, C-3PO, and R2-D2, McQuarrie produced hundreds of pieces of Star Wars artwork, including conceptual paintings, costume designs, storyboards, and matte paintings, as well as posters, book covers, and album covers—even Lucasfilm’s annual holiday cards—all rescanned and rephotographed for this book. In Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie, readers will find the most definitive collection of the artist’s Star Wars work ever assembled, including hundreds of never-before-seen illustrations.

