Streamlight’s highly-rated Stylus Pro LED Pen Light w/ Holster drops to $15.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Streamlight Stylus Pro LED Pen Light with Holster for $15.58 Prime shipped. Regularly around $20, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Streamlight is one of the most well-known light manufacturers out there, and a great brand to trust when it comes to seeing at night. This 100 lumen light is perfect to take with you anywhere you go, from hiking trips to camping at the lake, it’ll give you just the right amount of illumination. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.

If you don’t need the compactness of the Streamlight above, check out the outlite A100 Portable Ultra Bright Handheld LED Flashlight for $8 Prime shipped. It’s not nearly as small, but it’s a great alternative for those on a tighter budget.

Streamlight Stylus Pro Pen Light features:

Durable, anodized machined aircraft aluminum construction

White LED produces 100 lumens; 950 candela; 62m beam; runs 8 hours

IPX4 – water-resistant; 2m impact resistance tested

About the size of a marker, it fits conveniently in your pocket 5.3” (134 mm); 1.64 oz. (46.9 g)

Removable pocket clip

