Tenda Nova Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System returns to Amazon low at $115 (Reg. $150), more from $23

- Apr. 25th 2019 12:41 pm ET

Amazon offers the Tenda Nova Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac MW6 Wi-Fi System for $114.99 shipped when code 25TENDAMW6 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $150, it just dropped to $140. Today’s offer takes an additional  $25 off, saving you a total of 24% and returning the price to the Amazon all-time low. This three-pack of Tenda Nova routers utilize mesh connectivity to blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It can cover up to 2,000-square feet with over 1100Mbps speeds. Each of the routers feature two Gigabit Ethernet ports as well, giving you the flexibility to expand your wired network as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 510 customers. Head below for additional discounts from $23.

other notable networking deals:

Should a conventional consumer Wi-Fi system not cut it for your needs, consider making the switch to UniFi. We’ve recently detailed the benefits of Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear and how best it can help you overhaul your Wi-Fi network.

Tenda Nova Mesh MW6 Wi-Fi System features:

Nova’s Wave 2.0 MU-MIMO and beamforming technology keeps multiple devices connected simultaneously, concentrating Wi-Fi signals and aiming them directly at the target. Tenda WiFi App makes network setup and management efficient and friendly – joining your household under one Wi-Fi name and password, including parental controls and guest access security.

