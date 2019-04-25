Digital Movies & TV from $5: The Jetsons Complete Series, Bumblebee, Marvel, more

Google Play Movies is offering its users The Jetsons: The Complete Series for $4.99. For comparison, you’d usually pay up to $25 for each season individually. For the uninitiated, The Jetsons is set in 2062 where George Jetson, the father in the show, works for just one hour a day, two days a week. Even in 2019, we can watch this 1960s classic and hope for a simpler future. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you buy digital media often, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere. Though The Jetsons series isn’t available on it (yet), many of the other digital titles that we’ll list here are compatible. Through Movies Anywhere, a single purchase enables you to enjoy your content on just about any streaming service provider.

Other movies on sale:

Don’t forget about the latest iTunes sale with even more Marvel deals, James Bond, $1 rentals, and more. And for those interested in physical media, we have a Blu-ray roundup that’s perfect for you. Find Planet Earth, Venom, Creed II, horror titles, and more from just $10.

The Jetsons:

Meet the Jetsons. Living in the automated, push-button world of the future hasn’t made life any easier for the harried husband and father, who gets into one comical misadventure after another!

