Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $38, Yoshi’s Crafted World $50, more

- Apr. 25th 2019 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is offering Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 at $37.99 shipped. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer beats our past several previous mentions by $3 and is one of the best we’ve seen on the all-time on the popular title. If you still haven’t had a chance to dive into the critically-acclaimed Wild West open-world game, now is a perfect chance to do so. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Yoshi’s Crafted World, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and many more.

