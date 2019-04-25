TP-Link’s new Kasa KP400 Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug falls to Amazon low at $39

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa KP400 Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $38.71 shipped. Typically selling for $45, today’s offer is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. As one of TP-Link’s latest smart home devices, the KP400 smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lamps and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and others. So far it carries a 4.8/5 star rating, and the entire Kasa line of accessories are well-reviewed too.

If you don’t need the water-resistant design, consider picking up two of TP-Link’s compact smart plugs for $35 instead. You’ll lose out on the two-in-one design, but if you want to control two separate devices, this is a solid route to take.

TP-Link Kasa KP400 Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

