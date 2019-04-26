Alien Blackout hits its lowest price ever on iOS & Android today: $1 (Reg. $5)

Alien: Blackout for iOS is now on sale for $1 on the App Store. Regularly $5, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the highly-rated game since it was unveiled back in January of 2019. In fact, this is only the second price drop we have tracked since then. Android users are also in luck today as we are seeing the same price drop over on Google Play as well. The survival experience puts players in the shoes of Amanda Ripley and her team in a crippled space station while being hunted by a Xenomorph. Between both versions, the game has already amassed a 4+ star rating from around 2,000 gamers. More details below.

While the mobile Alien Blackout is more of a strategic-like survival title, you might also want to try your hand at Alien: Isolation for a more AAA experience.

iOS Universal: Alien: Blackout: $1 (Reg. $5)

Android: Alien: Blackout: $1 (Reg. $5)

Alien: Blackout :

The terror of Alien is brought to life in Alien: Blackout. Try to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph as it tirelessly hunts you and the crew. Outsmart the perfect hunter by making perilous choices. Players must rely on the damaged controls of the space station or risk sacrificing crew members to avoid deadly contact, permanently altering the outcome of the game.

