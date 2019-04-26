Score this modern desk for a matched 1-year low of $55 at Amazon (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk in White for $55.29 shipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed 2-3 days. That’s about $25 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This desk offers a clean look that can help modernize any home office. A single drawer allows you to hide a keyboard, mouse, and cables to keep your desk free of clutter. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Prop up an iPad or iPhone on your new desk with this $10 AmazonBasics Stand. I own a stand like this and use it to prop up my iPhone every day. It lets Face ID to work instantly and yields a small second screen that can be easily used throughout the day.

Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk features:

The simple Ameriwood Home Parsons Desk with Drawer will be your perfect home office accessory

The single drawer will hold all of your small office supplies while the spacious desk top is perfect for your laptop and paperwork

