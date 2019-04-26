Save 50% on Aukey USB-C Hubs at Amazon: 6-in-1 for $20 or 7-in-1 with Power Delivery $25

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with Power Delivery for $24.79 Prime shipped when code XTKNB7KN has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 50% discount, is a few cents under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Aukey’s hub features seven inputs, including three USB 3.0 as well as HDMI, plus SD and microSD card readers. A USB-C port rounds out the I/O, which offers 100W power passthrough capabilities to charge your Mac. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 90 customers. Head below for more.

If power passthrough isn’t a must-have feature, save 20% more by opting for Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub at $20 Prime shipped with the same code (XTKNB7KN). That’s good for a 50% discount from the usual $40 price tag and is a new Amazon all-time low as well. It features all of the same I/O as the higher-end model above, sans the USB-C PD port. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Alternatively, you can ditch the HDMI port in favor of Aukey’s more affordable USB-C hub at $17 instead.

Aukey 7-in-1 USB-C Power Delivery Hub features:

This multiport aluminum USB-C hub offers convenient access to multiple devices on your USB-C laptop or phone. A compact hub for your new USB-C device to increase work efficiency and make life easier.

