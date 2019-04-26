Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Packing Pro, Drop The Chicken 2, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Packing Pro, Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP, Tower of Fortune 3, CHRONO TRIGGER, Drop The Chicken 2, Civilization VI and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alti – Altimeter & Compass: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Office Story: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Packing Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Civilization VI: $24 (Reg. $60)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Learn French Mosalingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magnifier with Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

