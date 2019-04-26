Some of the best iOS music production apps from $2: Animoog, Model D, Korg Gadget, more

We have seen some stellar music production apps for iOS go on sale this week. Those include some of the better instruments on iPhone/iPad as well as full music making platforms from both Moog and KORG, among others. For example, Animoog for iPhone is now on sale for $1.99, down from the regular $5. This is matching the all-time low on one of the top synth apps for iOS. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. However, we are also seeing notable price drops on the Minimoog Model D, Model 15, KORG Gadget 2 and more, all of which are waiting for you down below.

Before you head below for the rest of today’s best music production app deals, we also have up to 50% off Heavyocity’s cinematic virtual instruments for Mac. That’s on top the MXL 990 Mic Kit for $60 (Reg. $100) and this Fender Acoustic Guitar Starter Bundle with online lessons for $87 (Reg. $200). You should probably grab yourself one of these fire Moog T-shirts while you’re at it too.

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Model 15: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPhone: Animoog for iPhone: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module: $20 (Reg. $40)

iPad: X Drummer: Songwriting Tool: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $5 (Reg. $7)

Animoog is Moog Music’s first professional synthesizer for iOS devices, and was the first music app in history to hit number one in the App Store on the day of release. Additionally, in the 2011 App Store Rewind, Apple named Animoog one of the best apps of the year. Powered by Moog’s new Anisotropic Synth Engine (ASE), Animoog allows you to move dynamically through an X/Y space of unique timbres to create a constantly evolving and expressive soundscape.

