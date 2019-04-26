Enjoy one month of CBS All Access for FREE for new or some returning subscribers (Up to $10 value)

CBS is offering one month of its All Access streaming service for FREE when you use the code FREEZONE at checkout. Normally, you’d only get one week of a free trial and each month following would cost you $6 or $10, depending which subscription package you chose. CBS All Access offers the company’s best TV shows on-demand and ready to watch whenever you are. Some returning subscribers have said that they were able to reactivate older accounts and redeem this promo, but you might need to start a new account to get your free month of service.

If you’ve yet to pick up a streaming device, CBS All Access works with Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and even Chromecast, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows at any time right from your couch.

For those who still need to upgrade their TV game, we’ve got TCL TV’s from $456 to step up your home theater. And to achieve room-filling audio, Harman Kardon’s $900 Omni Bar+ Soundbar has dropped to its lowest price yet at $265.

Ready. Set. Binge! We’ve made it easier than ever to access the shows you love from America’s #1 network – live and on demand! Catch up on fan favorites like NCIS, The Young and the Restless and Madam Secretary, stream exciting new comedies & dramas or discover something you’ve never seen before!

