Circle with Disney helps filter and manage your internet usage at $40 shipped (Save 23%)

- Apr. 26th 2019 3:15 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Circle with Disney Internet Filter and Monitor for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for a $12 discount from the going rate, comes within $4 of the all-time low and matches the second-best price we’ve seen. Circle brings comprehensive internet management and monitoring capabilities to help cut down on your kids’ internet usage. It works with just about any other Wi-Fi router and allows you to manage content, set time limits, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 64% of customers. 

If you’re looking for an even more networking managing tools, Circle’s latest Home Plus may be a better fit. It brings better screen time tracking, filtering and more into the mix to take control over pretty much every aspect of your family’s internet usage. Check out our launch coverage for additional details.

For more network upgrades, be sure to check out deals on TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender, which is down to $20 (Reg. $50), plus and more.

Circle with Disney features:

Circle allows your family to manage all of your home’s connected devices with ease. With Circle, parents can now filter content and limit screen time as well as set a bedtime for every device in the home. Circle can even pause the Internet and share what kids are up to online.

