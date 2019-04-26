Digital Switch games from $5 or less: Dark Souls, The Escapists, Ys VIII, Lost Child, many more

We saw a fantastic deal on Rocket League in this morning’s roundup, but the eShop has a lot more where that came from today. Titles like Dark Souls Remastered, Syberia 3, The Escapists: Complete, Ys VIII, The Lost Child and many more are all seeing notable digital price drops today starting from $2. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Switch Online perks and you’ll find all of our top picks from the eShop sale down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

In other Nintendo news, the company has now reported more than 10 million online subscribers as new perks roll out for users. We also just recently saw Nintendo Switch pass the N64 in lifetime sales. And If for some reason you haven’t claimed your FREE year of Switch Online via your Amazon Prime membership, now’s your chance to do so.

Dark Souls Remastered:

Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning detail. DARK SOULS: REMASTERED includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC. Delve into an epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore its intricate world design – full of hidden passages, dungeons and secrets – and uncover its deeply rooted lore.

