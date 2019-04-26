The ideal Fender Acoustic Guitar Starter Bundle w/ online lessons is now just $87 (Reg. $200)

Music123 via Rakuten is offering the Fender CC-60S Concert Acoustic Guitar Bundle with 3 Free Months of Fender Play for $87.20 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code HOME20 at checkout. Regularly as much as $200 or more at Guitar Center and elsewhere, it is currently on sale at $109 from Musician’s Friend, for comparison. Today’s deal is the best we can find and about $10 under our previous mention. Prefect for beginner players, this bundle includes the guitar, a strap, picks and extra strings as well as 3 months of Fender Play online lessons. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You might want to add an affordable guitar bag/case to the lot for $17 Prime shipped or one of those AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stands at $13. It would also be smart to grab some extra picks considering you’re more than likely going to break or lose the two included Fenders at some point or other. Here’s a 24-pack for just $10 and a 12-pack of Chromacasts for $4.

The Classic Design Series CC-60S Concert Acoustic Guitar boasts upgraded features at an attractive price, including a solid spruce top, rolled fingerboard edges and an “Easy-to-Play” neck shape. The CC-60S is an entry-level Classic Design model, and features mahogany back and sides and a rosewood fretboard. The concert-sized body provides intimate, well-balanced tone and a more comfortable feel for smaller-framed players. A great choice for the budding singer/songwriter, the Classic Design Series CC-60S Concert Acoustic Guitar shines with fingerpicking and strumming alike.