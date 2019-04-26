Add some bling to your setup w/ the gold DualShock 4 controller: $40 (Reg. up to $65)

Newegg is now offering the Gold DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 at $39.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTYVA56 at checkout. This model is regularly $60 at Best Buy and sells for closer to $47 at Walmart and Amazon. It goes for $65 at GameStop, for further comparison. Today’s deal is within $2 of the 2019 low and a great chance to add some gold to your PS setup. This is the current generation DualShock 4 with the multi-touch pad, built-in speaker and a stereo headset jack. More details below.

Consider grabbing the highly-rated PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station at $16 to keep all your DualShock 4s juiced up. But we also have the Fosman option down at $11 Prime shipped right now. And here’s everything you need to know about the new Alpine Green PS4 controller while you’re at it.

Gold DualShock 4 Wireless Controller:

Experience enhanced gaming with this DualShock wireless controller for the PlayStation 4. The touch pad, integrated light bar and built-in speaker offer an immersive, interactive experience, and the share button lets you easily broadcast your gameplay. The intuitive, precision controls on this DualShock wireless controller let you play comfortably for hours.

