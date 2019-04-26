Capture and DVR over the air content with a HD HomeRun Connect Duo, now $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the SiliconeDust HD HomeRun Connect Duo for $79.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and the first price drop we’ve seen at Amazon since December. The HD HomeRun Connect Duo offers an all-in-one solution for cord-cutters, delivering DVR functionality and access to your content on iOS, Android, Apple TV and other platforms. “You can watch Live TV through our HDHomeRun DVR app and you can record, pause, rewind and schedule your favorite shows using the HDHomeRun DVR service.” Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

Need an antenna to complement your new HD HomeRun setup? Grab this 50-mile indoor option over at Amazon for under $25. Jump over to AntennaWeb and see which local stations are available in your area.

HDHomeRun Connect Duo features:

Cut the cable and save on monthly fees

Watch live TV on multiple devices simultaneously throughout your home with our Multi room Multi user network tuner solution

Compatible with HDHomeRun DVR Plex iOS Android Windows 10 Mac Linux devices etc.

Pause recordings on one device in one room and resume in another on a separate device with HDHomeRun DVR service

Works over your home wired or Wi-Fi network to many devices throughout your home

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!