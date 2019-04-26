Lounge in your pool w/ a duck or swan, these Intex inflatables start at $10 (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon offers the Intex Yellow Duck Inflatable Ride-On for $9.97 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart with free pickup where available. Staples has it for close to $15, while Home Depot charges just over $25. Today’s deal is tied as the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. If your summer plans include lots of lounging in the pool, go beyond a regular inner-tube and pick up this quack-tacular float. It measures 58 inches when fully inflated. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

The float above is hardly an ugly duckling, but if you’d prefer something with more grace, the Intex Swan Inflatable Ride-On is $11.03 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. Regularly $20 from Intex direct, this is another price low. It’s slightly smaller than the duck float at 51 inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save your lungs when it comes time to inflate your float. The Swimline 12V Accessory Outlet Electric Pump is $9.50 Prime shipped and made especially for pool toys.

Meanwhile, if you’d rather turn your swimming pool into a sports arena, we still have a deal on the Swimline Shootball Inflatable Toy at $20.

Intex Yellow Duck Inflatable Ride-On:

2 heavy duty handles & 2 air chambers

Constructed with durable 12 gauge vinyl

Includes repair patch

