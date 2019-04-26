Carry your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the new Pad & Quill Leather Oxford Sleeve for $105 (Reg. $140)

Pad & Quill, one of the best premium Apple gear accessories makers out there, introduced its new leather Oxford iPad Pro Sleeve earlier this week. It begins shipping the week of May 12th and is currently marked down to $119.95 from the regular $140. However, if you apply code oxford15 at checkout, your total will drop to $104.95 shipped. That’s a solid $35 discount on a brand new American full-grain bridle leather carrier for your gorgeous iPad Pro 12.9 3rd Gen. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Along with that usual 25-year warranty and 30-day money back guarantee, it sports a built-in accessory pocket for your Magic Keyboard, cords and a charger. The new sleeve has a riveted strap closure and supports iPads wearing the new Oxford Leather case as well. Other features of the new iPad Pro Sleeve include UV-resistant, marine-grade nylon stitching, a handcrafted design and two color options.

However, if you have had your eye on a previous gen iPad Pro, you can grab the 12.9-inch from just $460 today (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $799+).

Speaking of Pad & Quill, be sure to checkout the Spring Cleaning Flash Sale with up to 50% in savings on a wide range of Pad & Quill goods. You’ll find Apple Pencil and Watch accessories as well as leather bags and much more. Be sure to use code PQ16 at checkout to get even deeper deals too.

Oxford iPad Pro Sleeve:

Crafted from a single piece of full-grain bridle leather, the Oxford Sleeve for iPad is purpose built to hold up to an iPad Pro 12.9 in our Oxford Case (or similarly sized case) along with an Apple Magic Keyboard or USB-C cord and charger all in one slim bundle that weighs less than a pound.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!