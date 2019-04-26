Levi’s offers its best-selling denim for men & women from $50, this weekend only

Levi’s is offering its bestselling jeans starting at $49.99. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Score the popular 501 Original Fit Jeans for men at just $50, which is down from its original rate of $60. This non-stretch denim will give you a polished look all day and their straight fit hem can be easily be rolled for a fun look. With over 2,000 reviews they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Plus, they’re available in a women’s version that is also on sale for $60. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $60 (Orig. $70)
- 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- 514 Straight Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 711 Skinny Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- 720 High Rise Skinny Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $60 (Orig. $70)
- Classic Overalls $60 (Orig. $70)
- 724 High Rise Crop Jeans $50 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
