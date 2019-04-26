Upgrade your setup w/ LG’s highly-rated 34″ UltraWide or AOC’s 21.5″ 75Hz monitors from $90

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the 34-inch LG 1080p UltraWide Monitor for $219.99 shipped. Also available direct, and from Google Express at $199.99 shipped for new shoppers when the code APRSAVE19 is used at checkout. Originally $350, this is among the best price that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Though many see UltraWide monitors as an expensive upgrade, this is a great entry point. I have a 34-inch UltraWide monitor on my desk, and I couldn’t imagine ever going back to a normal monitor again. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

We also spotted the AOC 21.5-inch 75Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor for $89.99 shipped at Amazon and Newegg. Normally $120, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This would be a great option for those on a budget wanting to upgrade their gaming setup. With a 75Hz refresh rate, you’ll have a slight edge on the competition, giving you what’s needed to win the game. Rated 4/5 stars.

Display presentations or photo slideshows on this 34-inch LG UltraWide monitor. Its 2560 x 1080 resolution delivers a crisp, detailed picture on its IPS panel, and the broad 21:9 aspect ratio lets you view multiple documents on the same screen for maximum efficiency. The on-screen control panel of this LG UltraWide monitor lets you adjust essential monitor settings.

