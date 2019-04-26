Listen to Spotify without a smartphone with the Mighty Vibe, now $77

Music streaming services have revolutionized the ways in which we consume media. Apps like Soundcloud and Spotify make it easier than ever to listen to our favorite tunes on the go, and you’d be hard pressed to fine a single prominent artist who’s not featured in these increasingly popular streaming lineups. Mighty Vibe Spotify Offline Player lets you save your data and battery life by allowing you to stream your music without your phone, and it’s currently available fo 10% off at just $76.99 (Orig. $85.99).

Say goodbye to drained batteries and excess data charges. This tiny-yet-mighty Spotify player lets you listen to your music on the go without any smartphone hassle. You’ll be able to store over 1,000 songs, connect to both wired and Bluetooth speakers and headphones, and play music nonstop for over five hours on a single charge.

This player is even drop and water resistant, so you won’t have to worry about taking it with you on some of your more active adventures.

Take your Spotify music with you wherever you go with the Mighty Vibe Spotify Offline Player for just $76.99—10% off its usual price.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!