Microsoft’s Sculpt Mobile Mouse offers a flashy and compact design: $10 (Reg. up to $20)

- Apr. 26th 2019 4:34 pm ET

$10
0

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Sculpt Mobile Mouse in Flame Red for $9.71 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off what it was fetching there back in March and is a result of a steady drop since. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in years. This elegant mouse sports a four-way scroll wheel that allows you to move in all directions. Its versatile shape is designed for both left and right-handed users, with a compact style that will easily fit in a laptop bag. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something a little less flashy? Consider Amazon’s Wireless Mouse. It’s basically the same price, is compatible with all major operating systems, and comes with a USB nano receiver that makes pairing an effortless process.

Microsoft Sculpt Mobile Mouse features:

  • Windows button for easy access to Start
  • Compact design for ultimate portability
  • 4-way scroll wheel for navigating up, down, left and right
  • Works on virtually any surface with Blue Track Technology
  • Design is suitable for use with either hand
  • Mini-transceiver (USB)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Microsoft

About the Author