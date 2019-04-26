Microsoft’s Sculpt Mobile Mouse offers a flashy and compact design: $10 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Sculpt Mobile Mouse in Flame Red for $9.71 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off what it was fetching there back in March and is a result of a steady drop since. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in years. This elegant mouse sports a four-way scroll wheel that allows you to move in all directions. Its versatile shape is designed for both left and right-handed users, with a compact style that will easily fit in a laptop bag. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something a little less flashy? Consider Amazon’s Wireless Mouse. It’s basically the same price, is compatible with all major operating systems, and comes with a USB nano receiver that makes pairing an effortless process.

Microsoft Sculpt Mobile Mouse features:

Windows button for easy access to Start

Compact design for ultimate portability

4-way scroll wheel for navigating up, down, left and right

Works on virtually any surface with Blue Track Technology

Design is suitable for use with either hand

Mini-transceiver (USB)

